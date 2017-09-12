An easy drill to eliminate your short missed putts for good

Golf Top 100 Teacher Gary Weir walks through the key things to think about when deciding whether a mallet or blade putter is better for your game.

There's a good chance you tend to pull or push short putts, making them anything but automatic. Research indicates that more than 70 percent of everyday players unwittingly pull the putterhead across the target line and to the left, causing both of these frustrating misses.

To remedy this mistake, find a flat spot on the practice green that's one foot away from the hole and hit some putts, swinging the putterhead over the center of the hole on your through-stroke. Strike a dozen putts this way, passing the putter straight over the cup and not letting it veer to the left. Next, hit three-footers the same way and follow through toward the center of the hole. Do this drill for five minutes before each round and you'll cut way down on short misses—and shoot lower scores.