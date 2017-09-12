The foolproof way to chip it close

Your chipping is maddeningly inconsistent. You may drop one close every now and then, but most of your chips either fall far short of the hole or scream past it. On such a short shot, it's hard to pin the blame for this kind of poor performance on your swing. More likely, your setup is the culprit. Follow these three simple steps to develop a consistent chipping technique that will have you tapping in more par and birdie putts than ever before.

STEP 1: LOCATE YOUR SWING BOTTOM

Stand up straight and dangle a club from your sternum to find your body's center of gravity. The spot on the ground below this location is where the clubhead is most likely to bottom out in your swing. Too many recreational golfers set up to a chip as they would for a full swing, which pushes their center of gravity back, behind the ball.

STEP 2: GET YOUR HANDS AHEAD

Place the ball just behind your center of gravity and press your hands a touch forward so that the shaft leans slightly toward the target. This ensures that you'll catch the ball first and then the turf, not the other way around. Be careful not to lean the shaft excessively forward—this will encourage the club's leading edge to dig in and get stuck in the ground.

STEP 3: OPEN YOUR STANCE

Finally, align your feet, hips and shoulders slightly left of your target line and open the clubface about 5 degrees to the right to help activate the bounce on the sole of the club. The open stance will help you rotate your torso through the shot—so you don't stall— while the extra bounce will reduce the likelihood of the club digging. Both adjustments will also help you produce a little more cut spin for extra control.