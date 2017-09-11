Most recreational golfers unintentionally aim right of the target, which is why they miss so many shots to the right. If your approach shots consistently flare 10 to 15 yards to the right, try the right-toe aim trick. It will fix your accuracy issues and turn you into a green-hitting machine.

STEP 1

IDENTIFY THE BALL-POSITION LINE

Stand behind the ball and picture a line that's perpendicular to your target line and even with the ball. This is the ball-position line, and you never want to cross it with both feet at address. Going past this line alters your perception—you think you're aimed properly when in fact you're set up to hit it to the right.

STEP 2

POINT YOUR BIG TOE AT THE BALL

Walk into the ball with both eyes on the target and both feet behind the ball-position line. Point your right big toe directly at the ball. This ensures that your body stays open to the target (i.e., points slightly left) and that you don't start with incorrect aim.

STEP 3

GET HIPS AND SHOULDERS PARALLEL

With your gaze still fixed on your target, set your hips and shoulders parallel to the target line. Don't look at the ball or at your feet.

STEP 4

SET YOUR FEET PARALLEL

Lastly, set your feet on either side of the ball-position line. If you laid a shaft down along your toe line or your heels, it would point to a spot 20 or 30 yards left and parallel of your target, not at your target. That's perfect aim!