New Trackman Range to debut at Detroit-area practice facility this fall

Have you ever dreamed of having all the power of Trackman launch monitors when you're practicing on the range, but without having to purchase the system and lug it to the course? Well that dream is about to become a reality, at least for Detroit-area golfers.

According to a report by GolfWRX, Trackman Range will be installed at Carl's Golfland in Michigan, the first time the technology will be utilized in the United States. The new technology sounds very interesting and could be a game-changer for recreational golfers if it spreads to golf ranges around the country.

Here's how it works. If you're range has the technology installed, you simply log into the Trackman Range app, take one swing for calibration purposes... and that's it. The app connects you to system, and from then on all of your stats for every swing you make during that practice session will be tracked and recorded in the app via radar technology, just as if you had a launch monitor at your side. Furthermore, every golfer at the range can use the system at the same time.

An artistic rendering of Trackman Range in action from Trackmangolf.com. Courtesy of Trackmangolf.com

The Trackman website also hints that games will be available on Trackman Range in the future, which means you could potentially transform any local range into your own quasi-Topgolf facility.

You can read more about Trackman Range on the official site, trackmangolf.com.