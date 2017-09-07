Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to whip your chip yips

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Claude Harmon III.

The shortest shots in golf can often be the toughest, causing undue stress and aggravation. For some golfers, this anxiety translates into the dreaded chipping yips. But Top 100 Teacher Claude Harmon III is here to help. He says the primary problem amateurs have with chipping is that they are so concerned about getting the ball high in the air that they throw off their swing altogether. Listen to Harmon's tips in the video below for an easy solution to this frustrating problem.

Chipping: How to whip your yips