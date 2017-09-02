Police: Korean woman makes husband pay for golf habit in unthinkable way

Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner are some of the names being floated as the potential winner at this week's Dell Technologies Championship.

One South Korean man is deeply regretting his obsession with the game of golf.

According to The Korea Times, a 54-year-old woman in Yeosu, South Korea allegedly cut off the tip of her husband's penis while he was sleeping and and flushed it down the toilet, in part over the amount of time and money he spends on golf.

But despite what neighbors observed to be a good relationship, the marriage had allegedly grown violent before.

The Jeju Weekly reported the woman's reasons for the act: "During the investigation, Mrs. Kim, the wife, confessed that her husband had ignored her and been violent against her. She also added that he never gave her money to live while he spent a lot of time out and playing play golf."