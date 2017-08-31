If you tend to break tees when hitting driver, your swing is most likely too steep, and that means you're leaving yards on the table by failing to ascend through impact. Try a wider stance, with the ball positioned off your left heel, and tilt your spine away from the target.

While making shin-level practice swings, envision that you must clear an imaginary stand of trees directly on your target line. Combining these setup keys with an image of launching the ball high will help you graze the tee instead of snapping it—and help you break your distance barrier.