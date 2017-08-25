Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to reel in a monster hook

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall.

Are you consistently hitting big hooks off the tee, leading to tough lies in the rough, or worse, lots of lost balls? Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall can help. Let him demonstrate the simple way to square the clubface to your path for drives that never miss left in the video below.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Driving: How to reel in a monster hook