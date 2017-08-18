Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Stop pulling your putts now

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett.

Do you consistently pull your putts, no matter whether they're short or long? This can be an incredibly frustrating and costly problem for your golf game. Most likely your issue is a result of your alignment being out of whack. Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett can help. Here's how to take dead aim every time.

FIX FINDER: Transform Your Game With Our Free Swing App



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Putting: Stop pulling your putts now

​