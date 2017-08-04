Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Stop thinning, start winning with your chips

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Mark Hackett.

Do you find yourself thinning a lot of your chip shots around the green? What's likely happening is your weight is falling back in your swing and your chest is not rotating to the target on the follow-through. But Top 100 Teacher Mark Hackett has a couple of quick tips to get you to stop thinning and start winning with your short chips.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Chipping: Stop thinning, start Winning