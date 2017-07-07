Instruction

Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit the sweet spot every time

Kevin Cunningham
15 minutes ago
Irons: Nail the Sweet Spot!

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall.

One of the biggest differences between recreational golfers and the pros is that weekend hackers rarely hit the sweet spot on their irons, or at least not consistently. But we can change that. Let Top 100 Teacher Jon Tattersall teach you how to hit the sweet spot every time with the help of a Sharpie.

