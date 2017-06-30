Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Eliminate your slice for good

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney.

One of the most maddening and damaging swing problems in amateurs' games is the slice. It's demoralizing to have a straight-away shot at the green only to watch your ball take off to the right and keep going. But we're here to help. Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney says your problem most likely arises from disconnection in your swing. Follow his quick tips to start striking it straight.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Irons: Eliminate your slice for good