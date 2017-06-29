Laser show: DJ's four moves to attack the flagstick

DJ ranks first in driving distance. No surprise there! But the World No. 1 is also firing lasers from fairways, hitting greens at a 72 percent clip (best on Tour). Be like Dustin and attack the flagstick using these four moves, courtesy of his coach, Claude Harmon III.

1. BUCKLE UP

As strong as DJ is, I like to point out that the bulk of his power comes from his turn. Check out his belt buckle—it faces the target, indicating max rotation. If you want to hit the ball farther, simply turn more and turn faster.

Stan Badz/PGA Tour

2. LEND A HAND

The club is moving through impact at breakneck speed, but DJ's hands are steady and stable. Your mitts needn't work that hard. Keep your grip pressure constant and return your hands to their address position as you strike the ball.

Stan Badz/PGA Tour

3. THE LOWER BODY LEADS

A common thread among great swings? From the top, the lower body moves first—well before the upper body does. Dustin and I work on this sequence non-stop. Once you have it, you can't help but hit more greens.

Stan Badz/PGA Tour

4. FEET OF STRENGTH

Power and accuracy start with the way you use your feet. Try this: At impact, keep your left foot flat with your weight moving into your heel, and push off with your right foot so that the heel is closer to the target than your toes. With correct footwork, you'll be dancin' on the green.