A stretch to keep your slice away

1. To groove the feel of maintaining your side bend all the way to the finish, place your palms on your thighs.

2. Then turn toward the target while pushing up.

Key: Get your right shoulder lower than your left. A sure way to slice it or pull it? By losing your side bend as you near contact (with the right side of your torso pointing at the ground through impact and beyond). But you can fix the problem in seconds. Stand at address with your hands pressed against your thighs. Next, rotate toward the target, pushing your hips and chest upward and toward the target. As you turn and push, slide your right hand down your right leg while sliding your left up toward your left pants pocket. Feel that stretch in the left side of your torso? That's your new finish position. Now use it on real swings for better balance and on-target shots.