How to control the clubface like Adam Scott

Tuesday June 27th, 2017
DAVID CANNON/GETTY IMAGES
Sure, the 36-year-old is still a bomber, but these days Adam Scott is about clubface control—and hitting lots of greens. Here's how to do the same.
1. RELEASE BIG
Leaving shots out to the right? Copy Scott's right-hand-over-left release to consistently square the clubface. Your goal: Get the shaft to point at your rib cage after impact.
2. SLAM IT
Scott's legs stabilize and "post up" pre-impact. This lets him "slam the door" with his chest. Your upper-body turn propels your swing to the finish, not your legs.
3. MAKE A CONNECTION
As Adam rotates, his arms ride the momentum—keeping your arms in front of your body through the ball improves contact. Your key? Pin your upper-left arm to your chest.
4. BUILD A BASE
Scott's left foot stays anchored to the ground. This lets his legs and hips turn in tandem. "Loose" legs or hips that turn without proper support sink shots.
