How to control the clubface like Adam Scott

Scott's Greens in Regulation tally in 2016 was 70.8%, the highest of his 18-year Tour career.

Sure, the 36-year-old is still a bomber, but these days Adam Scott is about clubface control—and hitting lots of greens. Here's how to do the same.

1. RELEASE BIG

Leaving shots out to the right? Copy Scott's right-hand-over-left release to consistently square the clubface. Your goal: Get the shaft to point at your rib cage after impact.

2. SLAM IT

Scott's legs stabilize and "post up" pre-impact. This lets him "slam the door" with his chest. Your upper-body turn propels your swing to the finish, not your legs.

3. MAKE A CONNECTION

As Adam rotates, his arms ride the momentum—keeping your arms in front of your body through the ball improves contact. Your key? Pin your upper-left arm to your chest.

4. BUILD A BASE

Scott's left foot stays anchored to the ground. This lets his legs and hips turn in tandem. "Loose" legs or hips that turn without proper support sink shots.