2 hours ago
4:38 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expert picks to win the 2017 U.S. Open
GOLF.com's Jessica Marksbury and Ryan Asselta give their winning and sleeper picks for the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills.
Vegas oddsmakers list World No. 1 Dustin Johnson as the odds-on favorite (7/1) to win the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Close behind are Rory McIlroy (10/1) and Jason Day (11/1). We're laying odds that bookmakers think only the strongest drivers have a chance at managing the longest course in championship history (about 4.4 miles) all the way to the winner's podium. Johnson leads the 2017 Tour in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. Rory led it last year, and Day was the show horse in 2015, thanks to a 315-yard average. You can bet on a lot of big swings and breakneck speeds from this power trio in Wisconsin. Here are the moves they'll lean on to go deep and go lower. Steal a few to rev up your own game.
Jason Day: Try My "Triangle" Takeaway
Angus Murray
Rory McIlroy: Find Your Backswing's Load Point
Angus Murray
Dustin Johnson: Keep Your Hip Height
Ben Van Hook
Mash it like Jason, Rory and D.J.
1 3
1 3