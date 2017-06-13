GOLF.com's Jessica Marksbury and Ryan Asselta give their winning and sleeper picks for the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Vegas oddsmakers list World No. 1 Dustin Johnson as the odds-on favorite (7/1) to win the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Close behind are Rory McIlroy (10/1) and Jason Day (11/1). We're laying odds that bookmakers think only the strongest drivers have a chance at managing the longest course in championship history (about 4.4 miles) all the way to the winner's podium. Johnson leads the 2017 Tour in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. Rory led it last year, and Day was the show horse in 2015, thanks to a 315-yard average. You can bet on a lot of big swings and breakneck speeds from this power trio in Wisconsin. Here are the moves they'll lean on to go deep and go lower. Steal a few to rev up your own game.