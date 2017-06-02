Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to escape a buried lie in a bunker

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Joe Plecker.

You missed the green with your approach shot and your ball is the bunker. You walk up to it only to find that it's plugged in the sand. While this is an unfortunate turn of events, it doesn't need to ruin your round. Top 100 Teacher Joe Plecker has a few simple tips to escape a buried lie safely every time. Watch the video below to learn how.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Escape Shots: My ball is buried deep in the bunker