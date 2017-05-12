Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit from a cart path

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe.

Let us set the scene. You've hit your last shot, and you know it didn't go well. Whether it went way left or right, you're confident you'll be stuck with a tough lie in deep rough. But when you approach your ball, you see that it has in fact come to rest on a cart path. While you might have to worry about damaging your club, having your ball on the cart path can actually be a lucky break if you know how to take advantage of it. Let Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe teach you how.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app



Escape shots: My ball is sitting on a cart path