Instruction

Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit it out of the water

Scott Munroe
43 minutes ago
0:57 | Instruction
Escape Shots: My ball is half-submerged in water

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe.

You've seen it many times on the pro tours. A player hits his ball into shallow water and instead of taking a drop and a penalty, he takes his shoes off, gets in the water and somehow splashes it out to safety. Few amateurs have the confidence or the know-how to emulate this shot, but Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe can teach you to splash it like the pros. Watch his lesson below to learn how.

FIX FINDER: Transform your game with our free swing app

Download For Free: Apple | Android

Escape shots: My ball is half-submerged in water

0:57 | Instruction
Escape Shots: My ball is half-submerged in water

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN