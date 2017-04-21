Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to hit it out of the water

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe.

You've seen it many times on the pro tours. A player hits his ball into shallow water and instead of taking a drop and a penalty, he takes his shoes off, gets in the water and somehow splashes it out to safety. Few amateurs have the confidence or the know-how to emulate this shot, but Top 100 Teacher Scott Munroe can teach you to splash it like the pros. Watch his lesson below to learn how.

Escape shots: My ball is half-submerged in water