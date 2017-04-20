Golf tips: Look up, not down, to hit it high

If you don't hit the ball very high, you're going to have a tough time landing it softly and holding the green, especially on longer approach shots. Fortunately, the solution is simple: Look up! This simple setup adjustment will have you flighting your irons and hybrids higher than ever.

Take your normal setup, with the ball slightly ahead of center in your stance, then lift your head and pick out a cloud or other spot high in the sky along your target line. This forces you to drop your right shoulder and increase your spine tilt away from the target, presetting the perfect position for a high launch. When you look down at the ball again, make sure to keep your spine and shoulder tilt in place, then swing away. Setting your shoulders on a steeper angle adds loft to the club at impact, making it easy to hit sky-scraping long-irons that land—and stick—like a wedge shot.