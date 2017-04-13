A simple drill for perfect ball position and pure strikes

This simple drill gives you perfect ball position for pure strikes with every club. And it all starts with a clap of your hands.

1. CLAP YOUR HANDS

Get into your regular, full-swing address position, but without a club. Let your arms dangle at your sides, then bring your hands together in a clapping motion, with your palms facing each other and your fingers pointing toward the ground.

Nils Ericson

2. IRONS - GET TO THE POINT

Notice where on the ground your fingers are pointing. This is the spot on which you should position the ball on most iron shots. With your hands properly centered, your shoulders will be even. Perfect.

3. LONG IRONS & WOODS - ADD TILT

Slide your right hand down your left hand a few inches. As you do, let your right shoulder drop to create some upper-body tilt to the right. Position the ball wherever your right-hand fingers point on the ground. You're now set to rip long irons and woods.

4. DRIVER - ADD MORE

Drop your right shoulder until the base of your right thumb is even with your left-hand fingertips. Play the ball where your right-hand fingers point when hitting driver. Swing (maintaining that tilt), and prepare for more clapping—from your buddies.