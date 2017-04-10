Instruction

Kevin Chappell's seven ways to see and feel a perfect swing

Kevin Chappell, PGA Tour player
Monday April 10th, 2017
1:11 | Instruction
Kevin Chappell: How to hit the 3-wood stinger

I’ve made $11.5 million in PGA Tour earnings—but not by worrying about achieving textbook swing positions. I did it by learning how to get specific results: power draws, high cuts, high-spinning wedges and more. My big secret to hitting those shots? Powerful visual cues that show me how to correctly use the club. Certain images can unlock the techniques needed to hit great shots. Here are seven visuals—such as smearing paint across the target line—that translate into big drives, laser-like irons, an end to slicing—and many more strokes of genius. If a picture’s worth a thousand words, then a swing picture is worth a thousand strokes.

 

1. Picture three planes for easy power
Matt Salacuse
2. Open a wine bottle to boost speed
Matt Salacuse
3. Lose your marbles to hit it straight
Matt Salacuse
4. Square the shaft for squarer strikes
Matt Salacuse
5. Paint the target to split the fairway
Matt Salacuse
6. Cast a line for max ball speed
Matt Salacuse
7. Turn left, look right to fix a slice
Matt Salacuse
This is Kevin Chappell‘s seventh PGA Tour season. In 2016, he finished eighth on the Tour money list ($4.5 million). 

