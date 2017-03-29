Instruction

The new way to chip, and turn bogeys into pars and birdies

Joe Hallett, Top 100 Teacher
Wednesday March 29th, 2017
The NEW way to chip

You want your on-course chips to be like the ones you munch from a bowl: nice and crisp. Yet you may be asking, “Doesn’t that demand perfect technique and countless hours of practice?” Not anymore. You can hit Tour-quality chips right now with an unorthodox method that automatically eliminates the bulk of common short-game mistakes. It’s a side-saddle technique brought to my attention by PGA professional Patrick Jackson, the director of golf at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn. The more I tinkered with it, the better it worked, so much so that I’ve shared it with several of my students. If you struggle from short range, or feel even a little “yippy” with your chipping clubs, give it a shot. It doesn’t just turn heads—it turns bogeys into pars and birdies.

 

With the club in your left hand, stand tall—feet together—to the right of your lie. Make sure you face the target with your toes even with the ball. Remain facing the target and take a half-step to your left (about 18 inches) to create some room between you and the ball.
Step 1: Face and Step
Angus Murray
Hinge the club up in front of your chest, elbows at your sides. Then add your right hand to the handle. Rotate your upper body to the right until it points toward the ball. (Your hips will move just a little.)
Step 2: Hinge and Turn
Angus Murray
Unhinge your elbows and wrists and sole the club behind the ball, adding a touch of knee and hip bend. Check that the face is square to your target. Now, swing the club back. This stance compels you to use more hinge than arm swing. Ideally, the clubhead shouldn’t pass shin height.
Step 3: Drop and Swing
Angus Murray
“Push” the club down and forward with your right arm, allowing your body to turn in response. Your goal? Face the target in your finish.
Step 4: Catch It Clean
Angus Murray
The Perfect Chip: Start Here!
Because your left arm is pinned against your chest, it's impossible to make more than a two-foot backswing. That’s a good thing! The chipping motion has to be short, but everyday golfers tend to overdo it. As you take the club back, simply hinge your wrists and let your right elbow fold. The club will swing up, not behind you. You're on-plane, primed to deliver a crisp strike.
1. Keep It Short
Angus Murray
Once your backswing stops, smoothly push the clubhead back to the ball with your right arm. Your upright backswing allows you to use the bounce on your wedge, so you're almost certain to catch it clean. Once you strike the ball, let your upper body rotate and follow the club toward the target. No need to shift your weight. Your address position presets it ahead of the impact point—where it needs to be—so your swing bottoms out at the ball, not behind it. Hello, perfect contact!
2. "Push" the Clubhead
Angus Murray
Smoothly push the club with your right arm while gently unwinding your body. The club shouldn’t finish above waist height. You’ve done it correctly if, at the end, your belt buckle, chest and club point at the target, with your hands and arms aligned with your shirt buttons. If the shaft angles skyward, you’ve used too much hand action, a death move. Less—hand movement and overall speed—is more.
3. Make a Low Exit
Angus Murray
Groove These Moves!
You’ll soon be able to hit chips in your sleep using this method. When you’d like to chip the ball longer distances or even pitch it, adopt a more traditional setup. It’s easy. Start as before, but turn your whole body to the right. Rotate about 30 degrees, with the ball about two feet away. Next, use your upper body to sole the club behind the ball, with the face square to the target.
Build Up to a Whole-Body Turn
Angus Murray
With this setup, you’re free to make a slightly bigger backswing but not so free to yank the club off-plane. As before, hinge your wrists and fold your right elbow. Make the same downswing—push the club to the ball with your right arm while softly turning toward the target. Through impact, extend your arms and keep the clubhead low to the ground.
Feel Free to Go Long
Angus Murray
Next Steps
Use the setup in the first gallery. Check that your toes are even with the ball, and that the clubface and your body face the target. This arrangement produces the smallest backswing while providing the greatest margin for error.
Short Chip: High-Handicapper (90+ shooter)
Angus Murray
Use the setup in the third gallery. By turning your entire body 30 degrees to the right, you’re trending toward a more traditional setup, which is fine. With this system, the lower your handicap, the less “side saddle” you need at address.
Short Chip: Better Player (80s shooter)
Angus Murray
Use the setup in the third gallery. The 30-degree stance (relative to your target line) allows you to make a bigger backswing and impart greater energy to the ball, but again with a greater margin for error than if you addressed the ball in the traditional fashion.
Long chip/Pitch: High-Handicapper
Angus Murray
Use the setup in the third gallery, but add even more body turn before you sole the club. Make it 45 degrees, as though you're playing from an overly open version of your traditional short-game setup. Same principles apply: Hinge and fold going back, then “push” the club into a low finish.
Long Chip/Pitch: Better Player
Angus Murray
Final Step: Check Your Stance
WHY IT WORKS

Sure, your golf buddies might see you chip this way and needle you for taking desperate measures—until you start rattling pins. This technique can work for anyone. Here’s why.

You Can’t Botch Your Backswing

It’s pretty much impossible. You can’t over-turn (your upper body has already rotated), you can’t commit a weight-shift error (your feet are together), and you can’t whip the club inside (your body is in the way). And since you’re hitting from the side of the ball, it’s difficult to dip or lift your head, so you always catch it crisp.

It’s More Finesse than Force

By hinging your wrists and folding your elbow, the shaft gets more “vertical” in the backswing. This makes the club feel “heavy” at the top, and as though it’s “dropping” in response to gravity on the way down, even though you’re  pushing it with your right arm. You have less force and more finesse—just what delicate shots need.

It Rewires a Yippy Brain

Making a radical change like this shakes up the Etch A Sketch of the mind. It’s goodbye to all of those bad habits: the chunks, the skulls, the yippy tendencies. With a clean slate, you can start over—almost instantly building a simple, repeatable motion. It’s a powerful feeling. Trust me: Chipping is about to become fun again.

Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett (@joehallettgolf) instructs at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn. Current students include LPGA Tour player and former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis and World Golf Hall of Fame member Julie Inkster.

