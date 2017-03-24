Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Kiss your slice goodbye!

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs.

If you have a problem with hitting slices off the tee, you don't need us to tell you how maddening it is, or how difficult it can be to correct. Fortunately, Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs knows exactly how to fix it. His advice? Own the clubface! Straight drives are easier than you think. Here's what he means and how you can apply it to your game.

Driving: Kiss your slice goodbye!