Jason Day's three moves to launch pin-seeking approach shots

Despite nagging injuries, Jason Day held the No. 1 ranking for nearly a year, thanks in part to an unparalleled iron game. Here's how to steal his three easy moves and launch pin-seeking approach shots.

1. YOUR NOSE KNOWS

The clubhead has fully released, the ball is on its way and Day's chest is almost facing the target—but his nose still points toward the ground. Great ballstrikers keep their head down and in the same place through impact. A steady head creates a powerful rotation—and shots that rocket off the clubface.

AP Photo

2. GET YOUR RIGHTS UNDER YOUR LEFTS

The key to consistency is delivering the club on the ideal plane—and staying on that plane after the strike. Jason does this beautifully. Notice how his right shoulder and right arm are lower than their left-side counterparts, and how his left biceps is pinned tight against his chest. Nail these positions and the ball can't help but find the target.

AP Photo

3. GET A GRIP AND LET 'ER RIP

If you seek accuracy, copy Day's neutral grip (with the Vs pointing at the chin) and simply return it to neutral at impact. Use your right index finger as a guide—point it in the same direction both at setup and as you strike the ball. Want more power? Be like Jason and "lead" your downswing with your lower body, opening your hips more than your shoulders.