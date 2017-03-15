The easy way to turn your weak drives into fairway-seeking missiles

Use the tip below to get more pop and less pop-up in just 30 seconds.

1. CHECK YOUR TEE

Tee it up normally. If a mere sliver of the ball sits above the driver's crown, you're inviting a downward strike. That's good for irons, but it causes pop-ups with driver.

NO: Teeing the ball too low invites a downward strike. With driver, hitting down is the fast track to hitting a pop-up. Nils Ericson

2. SHOW SOME PEG

Now tee the ball higher, with about three-quarters of it above the crown. When the ball is elevated, you're compelled to swing up on it through impact. This ascending blow eliminates pop-ups and creates a much-improved launch angle.

YES: It may feel strange at first, but teeing the ball extra-high will force you to correctly hit up on the ball and banish pop-ups for good. Nils Ericson

3. SWING FOR THE SKY

Hit a few drives with the ball teed up high. Let the clubhead ascend into impact. Do it right, and you'll feel as though the club is high over your left shoulder in your finish. Pair this move with a full turn, back and through, and it's bombs away!