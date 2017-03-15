The easy way to turn your weak drives into fairway-seeking missiles

3 hours ago
1. CHECK YOUR TEE
Tee it up normally. If a mere sliver of the ball sits above the driver's crown, you're inviting a downward strike. That's good for irons, but it causes pop-ups with driver.
2. SHOW SOME PEG
Now tee the ball higher, with about three-quarters of it above the crown. When the ball is elevated, you're compelled to swing up on it through impact. This ascending blow eliminates pop-ups and creates a much-improved launch angle.
3. SWING FOR THE SKY
Hit a few drives with the ball teed up high. Let the clubhead ascend into impact. Do it right, and you'll feel as though the club is high over your left shoulder in your finish. Pair this move with a full turn, back and through, and it's bombs away!
