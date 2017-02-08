Many mistakes can cause a hook. Two big culprits? Turning your shoulders horizontally to the ground as you swing to the top, and moving your upper body off the ball (that is, away from the target). This combination produces a path that's too inside-out, promoting hooks, thin shots and pushes—especially with the mid-irons. You need to get steeper so you can attack the ball on a more neutral path and with the clubhead descending into impact. Here's how, in 30 seconds.

1. TEST YOUR TURN

Hold a mid-iron across your shoulders as shown, with the grip end pointing toward the target. Get into your setup position and make your regular backswing turn.

2. CHECK FOR MISTAKES

Stop at the top and note where the grip points. If it's pointing close to the horizon or to a spot on the ground on the target side of the ball, your turn was too flat and/or you swayed. Either way, you're set up to hit it thin, push it or hook it.

3. MAKE A FIX

Repeat the drill. This time, turn your left shoulder toward your chin and toward the ground—and do it without swaying. You've done it correctly if, at the top, the grip points about three feet beyond the ball. Steep and centered—the key to solid iron strikes.