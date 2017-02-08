Dominate with your driver in three easy steps

You just spent a few Franklins on a high-tech new driver, hoping to buy yourself 10 to 15 extra yards. But even the most expensive club won't give you the power boost you're looking for if you don't follow a few driving fundamentals. Here are three keys to make sure you get a full return on your investment.

SETUP: CREATE A LAUNCH PAD

At address, tilt your spine away from the target so that your right shoulder is lower than your left, and position the ball just forward of the low point of your swing, opposite your left armpit. This ensures that you catch the ball on the upswing, producing the optimum high-launch, low-spin characteristics you want with the driver.

With your right shoulder lower than your left and the ball lined up with your left armpit, you're perfectly positioned to hit the ball on the upswing for a high-spin, low-launch drive. Graham Gaches

BACKSWING: MAKE A FULL TURN

To create additional speed on the backswing, you have to hinge your wrists and coil your upper body behind the ball. As you swing back, feel like the lifeline on your right hand is applying outward pressure to your left thumb. This automatically straightens the left arm—producing extra width— and hinges the club upward. Complete your backswing by turning your right shoulder behind your right ear. The deeper the turn, the more the yards will pile up.

In your takeaway, the lifeline on your right hand should feel as if it's applying pressure to your left thumb. This will straighten your left arm and give you extra width. At the top, your right shoulder should be positioned behind your right ear. Graham Gaches

DOWNSWING: STAY CONNECTED

On the downswing, feel as though your arms are keeping pace with the rotation of your torso. If your arms get "stuck" behind your body or race ahead of it, you'll hit the ball sideways. To learn how to move your arms and body as one unit, wedge a headcover under both armpits and make hip-high to hip-high practice swings, holding both headcovers in place against your rib cage.