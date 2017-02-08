GOLF Magazine's Top 100 Teachers in America

It takes blood, sweat and tees to become a Top 100 Teacher, one of the most coveted titles in instruction. Each of these slice-busting, swing-fixing pros have the right stuff. Let's welcome the new class joining the reliable mainstays to golf's longest-running list of elite teachers (25 years and counting). For you, lower scores are just an e-mail, tweet or private lesson away.

TOP 100: BY THE NUMBERS

54: Average age of our Top 100 Teachers in America

14: Former Top 100 Teachers inducted into GOLF's World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame

9: Number of women instructors on the active Top 100 list

23: Number of teachers who have remained on the active list since its inception in 1996, indicating GOLF's emphasis on discovering emerging talent

37: Combined number of active Top 100 Teachers, alumni, emeritus and Hall of Fame members (26 men and 11 women) who have been named National Teacher of the Year by the PGA or LPGA

27: Number of Top 100 active members who instruct in Florida (a distant second is Arizona, with 11, and California, home to 10)

30: Average number of years of teaching experience among the active members of the list

$225: Average hourly rate among active members of the list

MEET GOLF’S TOP 100 TEACHERS

*Former PGA or LPGA National Teacher of the Year

Dale Abraham, PGA

daleabraham.com

Bighorn G.C., Palm Desert, Calif.

Top 100 since: 2017

Eric Alpenfels, PGA

Pinehurst Resort, Pinehurst, N.C.

Top 100 since: 2001

Cheryl Anderson, PGA/PGA*

mikebender.com

Mike Bender Academy, Lake Mary, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2013

Todd Anderson, PGA*

PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2003

Mike Bender, PGA*

mikebender.com

Mike Bender Academy, Lake Mary, Fla.

Top 100 since: 1996

Mike Bennett

stackandtilt.com

Monarch C.C., Palm City, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2013

Mark Blackburn, PGA

blackburngolf.com

Greystone C.C., Birmingham, Ala.

Top 100 since: 2013

@BlackburnGolf

Steve Bosdosh, PGA

stevebosdosh.com

Four Streams, Beallsville, Md.

Top 100 since: 2001

@SteveBosdosh

Michael Breed, PGA*

michaelbreed.com

Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.

Top 100 since: 2003

@MichaelBreed

Brad Brewer, PGA

bradbrewer.com

Shingle Creek Resort, Orlando, Fla.

Teaching since: 1985

@2bgolf

Henry Brunton, PGA

henrybrunton.com

Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Eagles Nest G.C., Maple, Ontario (s)

Top 100 since: 2011

@HenryBrunton

Jason Carbone, PGA

Baltusrol G.C., Springfield, N.J.

Top 100 since: 2007

@JasonCarbone

Martin Chuck, PGA

tourstriker.com

Raven G.C., Phoenix, Ariz.

Top 100 since: 2017

@tourstriker

Chris Como

Gleneagles C.C. Plano, Texas

Top 100 since: 2013

@ChrisComoGolf

Tim Cooke, PGA

seapinesgolfinstruction.com

Golf Learning Center at Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Top 100 since: 2017

@TimCookeGolf

Donald Crawley, PGA

golfsimplified.com

The Boulders Resort & G.C., Carefree, Ariz. (w); North Shore C.C., Glenview, Ill. (s)

Top 100 since: 1999

Dom DiJulia, PGA

dijuliagolf.com

Jericho National G.C., New Hope, Pa.

Top 100 since: 2007

@DiJuliaGolf

Debbie Doniger, LPGA

debbiedoniger.com

GlenArbor G.C., Bedford, N.Y.

Top 100 since: 2017

@DDonigerGolf

​

John Dunigan, PGA

johndunigan.com

White Manor C.C., Malvern, Pa.

Top 100 since: 2017

@JohnDuniganGolf

Krista Dunton, PGA/LPGA*

kristaduntongolf.com

Berkeley Hall, Bluffton, S.C.

Top 100 since: 2011

@KristaDunton

Mark Durland, PGA

durlandgolf.com

Durland Golf School at Naples Grande, Naples, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2017

@DurlandGolf

John Elliott, Jr., PGA

Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club, Ocala, Fla. (w); St. Andrews G.C., W. Chicago, Ill. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

Chuck Evans

chuckevansgolf.com

Apache Creek G.C., Apache Junction, Ariz. (w); Tiffany Greens G.C., Kansas City, Mo. (s)

Top 100 since: 2009

@ChuckEvans

Sean Foley

eaglesdream.com

Foley Performance Academy at Eagles Dream, Timacuan G.C., Lake Mary, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2013

Eden Foster, PGA

Maidstone Club, East Hampton, N.Y; Golf & Body NYC, New York, N.Y.

Top 100 since: 2003

Bryan Gathright, PGA

bryangathrightgolf.com

The Clubs of Cordillera Ranch, Boerne, Texas

Top 100 since: 2001

Gary Gilchrist

ggga.com

Gary Gilchrist Golf Academy, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2013

@GGGAgolf

David Glenz, PGA*

davidglenz.com

Sand Ridge G.C., Vero Beach, Fla. (w); Black Oak G.C., Long Valley, N.J. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

Rick Grayson, PGA

rickgraysongolf.com

Rivercut G.C., Springfield, Mo.

Top 100 since: 1996

Fred Griffin, PGA

Grand Cypress Academy of Golf, Orlando, Fla.

Top 100 since: 1996

Ron Gring, PGA

gringgolf.com

Capital Canyon Club, Prescott, Ariz.

Top 100 since: 2003

Lou Guzzi, PGA*

louguzzi.com

Talamore C.C., Ambler, Pa.

Top 100 since: 2011

Mark Hackett, PGA

Old Palm G.C., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2009

Martin Hall, PGA*

martinhallgolf.com

The Club at Ibis, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Top 100 since: 1996

@MartinHallGolf

Joe Hallett, PGA

joehallettgolf.com

Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tenn.

Top 100 since: 2011

@Joepgaguy

​

Scott Hamilton, PGA

scotthamiltongolf.com

Cartersville C.C., Cartersville, Ga.

Top 100 since: 2015

@ScottyHamCville

Hank Haney, PGA*

hankhaney.com

Hank Haney Golf, McKinney, Texas

Top 100 since: 1996

@HankHaney

Bill Harmon

Bill Harmon Performance Academy at Toscana C.C., Indian Wells, Calif.

Top 100 since: 2002

Claude Harmon III

Butch Harmon–Floridian, Palm City, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2015

Michael Hebron, PGA*

michaehebron.com

Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.(w); Smithtown Landing, Smithtown, N.Y. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

Sean Hogan

davidleadbetter.com

Leadbetter Golf Academy, Orlando, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2015

Michael Hunt, PGA

jimmclean.com

Jim McLean Academy at Miami Beach G.C., Miami Beach, Fla. (w); Bayonne G.C., Bayonne, N.J. (s)

Top 100 since: 2017

Ed Ibarguen, PGA

golf.duke.edu

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Top 100 since: 2001

@EdIbarguen

Michael Jacobs, PGA

xgolfschool.com

Rock Hill G.C., Manorville, N.Y.

Top 100 since: 2017

@xgolfschool

Eric Johnson, PGA

ericjohnsongolf.com

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington, Pa.

Top 100 since: 2011

@EricJohnsonGolf

Jerry King, PGA

jerrykinggolf.com

Makena Golf & Beach Club, Makena, Hawaii

Top 100 since: 2009

@JerryKingGolf

Kevin Kirk, PGA

bluegiraffesports.com

The Woodlands C.C., The Woodlands, Texas

Top 100 since: 2013

Mike LaBauve, PGA

labauvegolf.com

Kierland G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Roaring Fork Club, Basalt, Colo. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

@TheLaBauves

Jeff Leishman

jeffleishmangolf.com

Dye Preserve, Jupiter, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2017

@JLeishmanGolf

James Leitz, PGA

leitzgolf.com

Tchefuncta C.C., Covington, La.

Top 100 since: 2013

@LeitzGolf

Jack Lumpkin, PGA*

Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Top 100 since: 1996

Keith Lyford, PGA

lyfordgolf.net

Whitney Oaks G.C., Rocklin, Calif. (w); Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif. (s)

Top 100 since: 1999

Tim Mahoney, PGA

timmahoneygolf.com

Troon North G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Cordillera, Vail, Colo. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

@TrackmanTim

Mike Malaska, PGA*

malaskagolf.com

Superstiton Mountain G.C., Superstiton Mountain, Ariz.

Top 100 since: 1996

Brian Manzella, PGA

brianmanzellagolf.com

English Turn Golf & C.C., New Orleans, La.

Top 100 since: 2011

@BrianManzella

Lynn Marriott, PGA/LPGA*

vision54.com

VISION54 at Talking Stick G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Top 100 since: 1996

@VISION54

Rick McCord, PGA

themccordgolfacademy.com

The McCord Golf Academy, Kissimmee, Fla, (w); Canterbury G.C., Beechwood, Ohio (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

Cameron McCormick, PGA*

cameronmccormickgolf.com

Trinity Forest G.C., Dallas, Texas

Top 100 since: 2015

@CMcCormickGolf

Mike McGetrick, PGA*

mikemcgetrickgolf.com

Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas

Top 100 since: 1996

@MikeMcGetrick

Susie Meyers, PGA

susiemeyersgolf.com

Ventana Canyon Golf & Racquet Club, Tucson, Ariz.

Top 100 since: 2017

Brian Mogg

moggacademy.com

Waldorf Astoria G.C. Orlando, Fla. (w); Chambers Bay G.C., University Place, Wash. (s)

Top 100 since: 2005

@MoggAcademy

Jamie Mulligan, PGA

Virginia C.C. Long Beach, Calif.

Top 100 since: 2015

Scott Munroe, PGA

scottmunroegolf.com

Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (w); Nantucket G.C., Siasconset, Mass. (s)

Top 100 since: 2009

Jim Murphy, PGA

jimmurphygolf.com

Sugar Creek C.C., Sugar Land, Texas

Top 100 since: 2003

@MurphGolf

Bernie Najar, PGA

bernienajar.com

Caves Valley G.C., Owings Mills, Md.

Top 100 since: 2015

@BernieNajarGolf

Pia Nilsson, PGA/LPGA

vision54.com

VISION54 at Talking Stick G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Top 100 since: 2001

@VISION54

Rob Noel, PGA

robnoelgolfacademy.com

Rob Noel Golf Academy, Abita Springs, La.

Top 100 since: 2015

@RobNoelGolf

Chris O'Connell

The Plane Truth at Watters Creek, Plano, Texas (w); Friar's Head, Riverhead, N.Y. (s)

Top 100 since: 2013

Dave Pelz

pelzgolf.com

Pelz Golf, Austin, Texas

Top 100 since: 1996

@Dave_Pelz

Mike Perpich, PGA

mikeperpich.com

RiverPines Golf, Johns Creek, Ga.

Top 100 since: 2001

Gale Peterson, PGA/LPGA*

galepeterson.com

Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Top 100 since: 1996

E.J. Pfister, PGA

Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla.

Top 100 since: 2009

@EJPfisterGolf

Dave Phillips, PGA

mytpi.com

Titleist Performance Institute, Oceanside, Calif.

Top 100 since: 2001

@mytpiDave

Joe Plecker, PGA

joeplecker.com

Elkridge Club, Baltimore, Md.

Top 100 since: 2017

@JoePleckerPGA

Andy Plummer

stackandtilt.com

Monarch C.C., Palm City, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2013

Carol Preisinger, LPGA*

carolpreisinger.com

Kiawah Island Club, Kiawah Island, S.C.

Top 100 since: 2005

@CarolPreisinger

Brady Riggs, PGA

bradyriggsgolf.com

Woodley Lakes G.C., Van Nuys, Calif.

Top 100 since: 2007

@BradyRiggs

Tony Ruggiero

dewsweepersgolf.com

C.C. of Mobile, Mobile, Ala.; Sheraton Bay Point Resort, Panama City Beach, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2017

@dewsweepergolf

Don Sargent, Jr., PGA

donsargentgolf.com

Scioto C.C., Columbus, Ohio.

Top 100 since: 2013

Adam Schriber, PGA

adamschribergolf.com

LochenHeath G.C., Williamsburg, Mich.

Top 100 since: 2009

Mike Shannon, PGA

Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Top 100 since: 2011

Ted Sheftic, PGA

tedsheftic.com

Indian River Club, Vero Beach, Fla. (Feb.); Bridges G.C., Abbottstown, Pa.

Top 100 since: 2003

James Sieckmann, PGA

jsegolfacademy.com

Shadow Ridge C.C., Omaha, Neb.

Top 100 since: 2013

@JamesSieckmann

Laird Small, PGA*

Pebble Beach Golf Academy, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Top 100 since: 1996

Kevin Smeltz

BGGA.com

Bishops Gate Academy, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2013

Rick Smith, PGA

ricksmith.com

Forest Dunes G.C., Roscommon, Mich.; Oakland University, Rochester, Mich.

Top 100 since: 1996

@RickSmithGolf

Todd Sones, PGA

toddsones.com

Buffalo Grove Dome, Buffalo Grove, Ill. (w); White Deer Run G.C., Vernon Hills, Ill. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

Mitchell Spearman, PGA

mitchellspearman.com

Isleworth Golf & C.C., Windermere, Fla. (w); Doral Arrowwood, Rye Brook, N.Y. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

Kevin Sprecher, PGA

kevinsprecher.com

Sleepy Hollow C.C., Scarborough, N.Y.

Top 100 since: 2017

@KevinSprecher

Kellie Stenzel, PGA/LPGA

kelliestenzelgolf.com

Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Fla.; Palm Beach C.C., Palm Beach, Fla.

Top 100 since: 2009

@KellieStenzel

Tom Stickney

tomstickneygolf.com

Vidanta Golf Academies (six locations in Mexico)

Top 100 since: 2007

@TomStickneyGolf

Dr. Jim Suttie, PGA*

jimsuttie.com

TwinEagles G.C., Naples, Fla. (w); Conway Farms G.C., Lake Forest, Ill. (s)

Top 100 since: 1996

@DocSuttie

Jason Sutton, PGA

golfgurutv.com

Carmel C.C., Charlotte, N.C.

Top 100 since: 2017

@golfgurutv

Jon Tattersall, PGA

fusionatlanta.com

Fusion ATL, Atlanta, Ga.

Top 100 since: 2007

@JonTattersall11

​

E.A. Tischler

newhorizonsgolf.com

San Juan Oaks G.C., Hollister, Calif. (w); Olympia Fields C.C., Olympia Fields, Ill. (s)

Top 100 since: 2015

@EATischler

V.J. Trolio, PGA

troliogolf.com

Old Waverly G.C., West Point, Miss.

Top 100 since: 2015

@VTrolio

Kevin Weeks, PGA

kevinweeksgolf.com

Cog Hill Golf & C.C., Lemont, Ill.

Top 100 since: 2013

Gary Weir, PGA

garyweirgolf.com

Westchester C.C., Rye, N.Y.

Top 100 since: 2017

Dr. David Wright, PGA

wrightbalance.com

Arroyo Trabuco G.C., Mission Viejo, Calif.

Top 100 since: 2005

Josh Zander, PGA

zandergolf.com

Stanford G.C., Stanford, Calif.

Top 100 since: 2013

@ZanderGolf

EMERITUS

Craig Harmon, PGA*

Delray Beach, Fla.

Peter Kostis, PGA

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Bill Moretti, PGA

Austin, Texas

Dana Rader, LPGA*

Charlotte, N.C.

Craig Shankland, PGA*

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Randy Smith, PGA*

Dallas, Texas

T.J. Tomasi, PGA

Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HALL OF FAME

Mike Adams, PGA*

Gladstone, N.J.

Chuck Cook, PGA*

Austin, Texas

Jim Hardy, PGA*

Houston, Texas

Butch Harmon

Henderson, Nev.

David Leadbetter

Orlando, Fla.

Jim McLean, PGA*

Miami, Fla.

Eddie Merrins

Los Angeles, Calif.

Bob Toski

Coconut Creek, Fla.

Gary Wiren, PGA*

West Palm Beach, Fla.