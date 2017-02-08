GOLF Magazine's Top 100 Teachers in America

Wednesday February 8th, 2017
It takes blood, sweat and tees to become a Top 100 Teacher, one of the most coveted titles in instruction. Each of these slice-busting, swing-fixing pros have the right stuff. Let's welcome the new class joining the reliable mainstays to golf's longest-running list of elite teachers (25 years and counting). For you, lower scores are just an e-mail, tweet or private lesson away.
TOP 100: BY THE NUMBERS
54: Average age of our Top 100 Teachers in America
14: Former Top 100 Teachers inducted into GOLF's World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
9: Number of women instructors on the active Top 100 list
23: Number of teachers who have remained on the active list since its inception in 1996, indicating GOLF's emphasis on discovering emerging talent
37: Combined number of active Top 100 Teachers, alumni, emeritus and Hall of Fame members (26 men and 11 women) who have been named National Teacher of the Year by the PGA or LPGA
27: Number of Top 100 active members who instruct in Florida (a distant second is Arizona, with 11, and California, home to 10)
30: Average number of years of teaching experience among the active members of the list
$225: Average hourly rate among active members of the list
MEET GOLF’S TOP 100 TEACHERS
*Former PGA or LPGA National Teacher of the Year
Dale Abraham, PGA
daleabraham.com
Bighorn G.C., Palm Desert, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2017
Eric Alpenfels, PGA
Pinehurst Resort, Pinehurst, N.C.
Top 100 since: 2001
Cheryl Anderson, PGA/PGA*
mikebender.com
Mike Bender Academy, Lake Mary, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013
Todd Anderson, PGA*
PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2003
Mike Bender, PGA*
mikebender.com
Mike Bender Academy, Lake Mary, Fla.
Top 100 since: 1996
Mike Bennett
stackandtilt.com
Monarch C.C., Palm City, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013
Mark Blackburn, PGA
blackburngolf.com
Greystone C.C., Birmingham, Ala.
Top 100 since: 2013
@BlackburnGolf
Steve Bosdosh, PGA
stevebosdosh.com
Four Streams, Beallsville, Md.
Top 100 since: 2001
@SteveBosdosh
Michael Breed, PGA*
michaelbreed.com
Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2003
@MichaelBreed
Brad Brewer, PGA
bradbrewer.com
Shingle Creek Resort, Orlando, Fla.
Teaching since: 1985
@2bgolf
Henry Brunton, PGA
henrybrunton.com
Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Eagles Nest G.C., Maple, Ontario (s)
Top 100 since: 2011
@HenryBrunton
Jason Carbone, PGA
Baltusrol G.C., Springfield, N.J.
Top 100 since: 2007
@JasonCarbone
Martin Chuck, PGA
tourstriker.com
Raven G.C., Phoenix, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2017
@tourstriker
Chris Como
Gleneagles C.C. Plano, Texas
Top 100 since: 2013
@ChrisComoGolf
Tim Cooke, PGA
seapinesgolfinstruction.com
Golf Learning Center at Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Top 100 since: 2017
@TimCookeGolf
Donald Crawley, PGA
golfsimplified.com
The Boulders Resort & G.C., Carefree, Ariz. (w); North Shore C.C., Glenview, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1999
Dom DiJulia, PGA
dijuliagolf.com
Jericho National G.C., New Hope, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2007
@DiJuliaGolf
Debbie Doniger, LPGA
debbiedoniger.com
GlenArbor G.C., Bedford, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017
@DDonigerGolf
John Dunigan, PGA
johndunigan.com
White Manor C.C., Malvern, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2017
@JohnDuniganGolf
Krista Dunton, PGA/LPGA*
kristaduntongolf.com
Berkeley Hall, Bluffton, S.C.
Top 100 since: 2011
@KristaDunton
Mark Durland, PGA
durlandgolf.com
Durland Golf School at Naples Grande, Naples, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2017
@DurlandGolf
John Elliott, Jr., PGA
Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club, Ocala, Fla. (w); St. Andrews G.C., W. Chicago, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
Chuck Evans
chuckevansgolf.com
Apache Creek G.C., Apache Junction, Ariz. (w); Tiffany Greens G.C., Kansas City, Mo. (s)
Top 100 since: 2009
@ChuckEvans
Sean Foley
eaglesdream.com
Foley Performance Academy at Eagles Dream, Timacuan G.C., Lake Mary, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013
Eden Foster, PGA
Maidstone Club, East Hampton, N.Y; Golf & Body NYC, New York, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2003
Bryan Gathright, PGA
bryangathrightgolf.com
The Clubs of Cordillera Ranch, Boerne, Texas
Top 100 since: 2001
Gary Gilchrist
ggga.com
Gary Gilchrist Golf Academy, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013
@GGGAgolf
David Glenz, PGA*
davidglenz.com
Sand Ridge G.C., Vero Beach, Fla. (w); Black Oak G.C., Long Valley, N.J. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
Rick Grayson, PGA
rickgraysongolf.com
Rivercut G.C., Springfield, Mo.
Top 100 since: 1996
Fred Griffin, PGA
Grand Cypress Academy of Golf, Orlando, Fla.
Top 100 since: 1996
Ron Gring, PGA
gringgolf.com
Capital Canyon Club, Prescott, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2003
Lou Guzzi, PGA*
louguzzi.com
Talamore C.C., Ambler, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2011
Mark Hackett, PGA
Old Palm G.C., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2009
Martin Hall, PGA*
martinhallgolf.com
The Club at Ibis, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 1996
@MartinHallGolf
Joe Hallett, PGA
joehallettgolf.com
Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tenn.
Top 100 since: 2011
@Joepgaguy
Scott Hamilton, PGA
scotthamiltongolf.com
Cartersville C.C., Cartersville, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2015
@ScottyHamCville
Hank Haney, PGA*
hankhaney.com
Hank Haney Golf, McKinney, Texas
Top 100 since: 1996
@HankHaney
Bill Harmon
Bill Harmon Performance Academy at Toscana C.C., Indian Wells, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2002
Claude Harmon III
Butch Harmon–Floridian, Palm City, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2015
Michael Hebron, PGA*
michaehebron.com
Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.(w); Smithtown Landing, Smithtown, N.Y. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
Sean Hogan
davidleadbetter.com
Leadbetter Golf Academy, Orlando, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2015
Michael Hunt, PGA
jimmclean.com
Jim McLean Academy at Miami Beach G.C., Miami Beach, Fla. (w); Bayonne G.C., Bayonne, N.J. (s)
Top 100 since: 2017
Ed Ibarguen, PGA
golf.duke.edu
Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.
Top 100 since: 2001
@EdIbarguen
Michael Jacobs, PGA
xgolfschool.com
Rock Hill G.C., Manorville, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017
@xgolfschool
Eric Johnson, PGA
ericjohnsongolf.com
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2011
@EricJohnsonGolf
Jerry King, PGA
jerrykinggolf.com
Makena Golf & Beach Club, Makena, Hawaii
Top 100 since: 2009
@JerryKingGolf
Kevin Kirk, PGA
bluegiraffesports.com
The Woodlands C.C., The Woodlands, Texas
Top 100 since: 2013
Mike LaBauve, PGA
labauvegolf.com
Kierland G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Roaring Fork Club, Basalt, Colo. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
@TheLaBauves
Jeff Leishman
jeffleishmangolf.com
Dye Preserve, Jupiter, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2017
@JLeishmanGolf
James Leitz, PGA
leitzgolf.com
Tchefuncta C.C., Covington, La.
Top 100 since: 2013
@LeitzGolf
Jack Lumpkin, PGA*
Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Top 100 since: 1996
Keith Lyford, PGA
lyfordgolf.net
Whitney Oaks G.C., Rocklin, Calif. (w); Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif. (s)
Top 100 since: 1999
Tim Mahoney, PGA
timmahoneygolf.com
Troon North G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Cordillera, Vail, Colo. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
@TrackmanTim
Mike Malaska, PGA*
malaskagolf.com
Superstiton Mountain G.C., Superstiton Mountain, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 1996
Brian Manzella, PGA
brianmanzellagolf.com
English Turn Golf & C.C., New Orleans, La.
Top 100 since: 2011
@BrianManzella
Lynn Marriott, PGA/LPGA*
vision54.com
VISION54 at Talking Stick G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 1996
@VISION54
Rick McCord, PGA
themccordgolfacademy.com
The McCord Golf Academy, Kissimmee, Fla, (w); Canterbury G.C., Beechwood, Ohio (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
Cameron McCormick, PGA*
cameronmccormickgolf.com
Trinity Forest G.C., Dallas, Texas
Top 100 since: 2015
@CMcCormickGolf
Mike McGetrick, PGA*
mikemcgetrickgolf.com
Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas
Top 100 since: 1996
@MikeMcGetrick
Susie Meyers, PGA
susiemeyersgolf.com
Ventana Canyon Golf & Racquet Club, Tucson, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2017
Brian Mogg
moggacademy.com
Waldorf Astoria G.C. Orlando, Fla. (w); Chambers Bay G.C., University Place, Wash. (s)
Top 100 since: 2005
@MoggAcademy
Jamie Mulligan, PGA
Virginia C.C. Long Beach, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2015
Scott Munroe, PGA
scottmunroegolf.com
Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (w); Nantucket G.C., Siasconset, Mass. (s)
Top 100 since: 2009
Jim Murphy, PGA
jimmurphygolf.com
Sugar Creek C.C., Sugar Land, Texas
Top 100 since: 2003
@MurphGolf
Bernie Najar, PGA
bernienajar.com
Caves Valley G.C., Owings Mills, Md.
Top 100 since: 2015
@BernieNajarGolf
Pia Nilsson, PGA/LPGA
vision54.com
VISION54 at Talking Stick G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2001
@VISION54
Rob Noel, PGA
robnoelgolfacademy.com
Rob Noel Golf Academy, Abita Springs, La.
Top 100 since: 2015
@RobNoelGolf
Chris O'Connell
The Plane Truth at Watters Creek, Plano, Texas (w); Friar's Head, Riverhead, N.Y. (s)
Top 100 since: 2013
Dave Pelz
pelzgolf.com
Pelz Golf, Austin, Texas
Top 100 since: 1996
@Dave_Pelz
Mike Perpich, PGA
mikeperpich.com
RiverPines Golf, Johns Creek, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2001
Gale Peterson, PGA/LPGA*
galepeterson.com
Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Top 100 since: 1996
E.J. Pfister, PGA
Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla.
Top 100 since: 2009
@EJPfisterGolf
Dave Phillips, PGA
mytpi.com
Titleist Performance Institute, Oceanside, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2001
@mytpiDave
Joe Plecker, PGA
joeplecker.com
Elkridge Club, Baltimore, Md.
Top 100 since: 2017
@JoePleckerPGA
Andy Plummer
stackandtilt.com
Monarch C.C., Palm City, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013
Carol Preisinger, LPGA*
carolpreisinger.com
Kiawah Island Club, Kiawah Island, S.C.
Top 100 since: 2005
@CarolPreisinger
Brady Riggs, PGA
bradyriggsgolf.com
Woodley Lakes G.C., Van Nuys, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2007
@BradyRiggs
Tony Ruggiero
dewsweepersgolf.com
C.C. of Mobile, Mobile, Ala.; Sheraton Bay Point Resort, Panama City Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2017
@dewsweepergolf
Don Sargent, Jr., PGA
donsargentgolf.com
Scioto C.C., Columbus, Ohio.
Top 100 since: 2013
Adam Schriber, PGA
adamschribergolf.com
LochenHeath G.C., Williamsburg, Mich.
Top 100 since: 2009
Mike Shannon, PGA
Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2011
Ted Sheftic, PGA
tedsheftic.com
Indian River Club, Vero Beach, Fla. (Feb.); Bridges G.C., Abbottstown, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2003
James Sieckmann, PGA
jsegolfacademy.com
Shadow Ridge C.C., Omaha, Neb.
Top 100 since: 2013
@JamesSieckmann
Laird Small, PGA*
Pebble Beach Golf Academy, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Top 100 since: 1996
Kevin Smeltz
BGGA.com
Bishops Gate Academy, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013
Rick Smith, PGA
ricksmith.com
Forest Dunes G.C., Roscommon, Mich.; Oakland University, Rochester, Mich.
Top 100 since: 1996
@RickSmithGolf
Todd Sones, PGA
toddsones.com
Buffalo Grove Dome, Buffalo Grove, Ill. (w); White Deer Run G.C., Vernon Hills, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
Mitchell Spearman, PGA
mitchellspearman.com
Isleworth Golf & C.C., Windermere, Fla. (w); Doral Arrowwood, Rye Brook, N.Y. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
Kevin Sprecher, PGA
kevinsprecher.com
Sleepy Hollow C.C., Scarborough, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017
@KevinSprecher
Kellie Stenzel, PGA/LPGA
kelliestenzelgolf.com
Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Fla.; Palm Beach C.C., Palm Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2009
@KellieStenzel
Tom Stickney
tomstickneygolf.com
Vidanta Golf Academies (six locations in Mexico)
Top 100 since: 2007
@TomStickneyGolf
Dr. Jim Suttie, PGA*
jimsuttie.com
TwinEagles G.C., Naples, Fla. (w); Conway Farms G.C., Lake Forest, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
@DocSuttie
Jason Sutton, PGA
golfgurutv.com
Carmel C.C., Charlotte, N.C.
Top 100 since: 2017
@golfgurutv
Jon Tattersall, PGA
fusionatlanta.com
Fusion ATL, Atlanta, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2007
@JonTattersall11
E.A. Tischler
newhorizonsgolf.com
San Juan Oaks G.C., Hollister, Calif. (w); Olympia Fields C.C., Olympia Fields, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 2015
@EATischler
V.J. Trolio, PGA
troliogolf.com
Old Waverly G.C., West Point, Miss.
Top 100 since: 2015
@VTrolio
Kevin Weeks, PGA
kevinweeksgolf.com
Cog Hill Golf & C.C., Lemont, Ill.
Top 100 since: 2013
Gary Weir, PGA
garyweirgolf.com
Westchester C.C., Rye, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017
Dr. David Wright, PGA
wrightbalance.com
Arroyo Trabuco G.C., Mission Viejo, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2005
Josh Zander, PGA
zandergolf.com
Stanford G.C., Stanford, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2013
@ZanderGolf
EMERITUS
Craig Harmon, PGA*
Delray Beach, Fla.
Peter Kostis, PGA
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Bill Moretti, PGA
Austin, Texas
Dana Rader, LPGA*
Charlotte, N.C.
Craig Shankland, PGA*
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Randy Smith, PGA*
Dallas, Texas
T.J. Tomasi, PGA
Port St. Lucie, Fla.
HALL OF FAME
Mike Adams, PGA*
Gladstone, N.J.
Chuck Cook, PGA*
Austin, Texas
Jim Hardy, PGA*
Houston, Texas
Butch Harmon
Henderson, Nev.
David Leadbetter
Orlando, Fla.
Jim McLean, PGA*
Miami, Fla.
Eddie Merrins
Los Angeles, Calif.
Bob Toski
Coconut Creek, Fla.
Gary Wiren, PGA*
West Palm Beach, Fla.