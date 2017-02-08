Instruction

GOLF Magazine's Top 100 Teachers in America

Wednesday February 8th, 2017

It takes blood, sweat and tees to become a Top 100 Teacher, one of the most coveted titles in instruction. Each of these slice-busting, swing-fixing pros have the right stuff. Let's welcome the new class joining the reliable mainstays to golf's longest-running list of elite teachers (25 years and counting). For you, lower scores are just an e-mail, tweet or private lesson away.

TOP 100: BY THE NUMBERS

54: Average age of our Top 100 Teachers in America

14: Former Top 100 Teachers inducted into GOLF's World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame

9: Number of women instructors on the active Top 100 list

23: Number of teachers who have remained on the active list since its inception in 1996, indicating GOLF's emphasis on discovering emerging talent

37: Combined number of active Top 100 Teachers, alumni, emeritus and Hall of Fame members (26 men and 11 women) who have been named National Teacher of the Year by the PGA or LPGA

27: Number of Top 100 active members who instruct in Florida (a distant second is Arizona, with 11, and California, home to 10)

30: Average number of years of teaching experience among the active members of the list

$225: Average hourly rate among active members of the list

MEET GOLF’S TOP 100 TEACHERS

*Former PGA or LPGA National Teacher of the Year

Dale Abraham, PGA
daleabraham.com
Bighorn G.C., Palm Desert, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2017

Eric Alpenfels, PGA
Pinehurst Resort, Pinehurst, N.C.
Top 100 since: 2001

Cheryl Anderson, PGA/PGA*
mikebender.com
Mike Bender Academy, Lake Mary, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013

Todd Anderson, PGA*
PGA Tour Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2003

Mike Bender, PGA*
mikebender.com
Mike Bender Academy, Lake Mary, Fla.
Top 100 since: 1996

Mike Bennett
stackandtilt.com
Monarch C.C., Palm City, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013

Mark Blackburn, PGA
blackburngolf.com
Greystone C.C., Birmingham, Ala.
Top 100 since: 2013
@BlackburnGolf

Steve Bosdosh, PGA
stevebosdosh.com
Four Streams, Beallsville, Md.
Top 100 since: 2001
@SteveBosdosh

Michael Breed, PGA*
michaelbreed.com
Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2003
@MichaelBreed

Brad Brewer, PGA
bradbrewer.com
Shingle Creek Resort, Orlando, Fla.
Teaching since: 1985
@2bgolf

Henry Brunton, PGA
henrybrunton.com
Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Eagles Nest G.C., Maple, Ontario (s)
Top 100 since: 2011
@HenryBrunton

Jason Carbone, PGA
Baltusrol G.C., Springfield, N.J.
Top 100 since: 2007
@JasonCarbone

Martin Chuck, PGA
tourstriker.com
Raven G.C., Phoenix, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2017
@tourstriker

Chris Como
Gleneagles C.C. Plano, Texas
Top 100 since: 2013
@ChrisComoGolf

Tim Cooke, PGA
seapinesgolfinstruction.com
Golf Learning Center at Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Top 100 since: 2017
@TimCookeGolf

Donald Crawley, PGA
golfsimplified.com
The Boulders Resort & G.C., Carefree, Ariz. (w); North Shore C.C., Glenview, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1999

Dom DiJulia, PGA
dijuliagolf.com
Jericho National G.C., New Hope, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2007
@DiJuliaGolf

Debbie Doniger, LPGA
debbiedoniger.com
GlenArbor G.C., Bedford, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017
@DDonigerGolf

This is Debbie Doniger's first year as a GOLF Top 100 Teacher.
Nils Ericson

John Dunigan, PGA
johndunigan.com
White Manor C.C., Malvern, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2017
@JohnDuniganGolf

Krista Dunton, PGA/LPGA*
kristaduntongolf.com
Berkeley Hall, Bluffton, S.C.
Top 100 since: 2011
@KristaDunton

Mark Durland, PGA
durlandgolf.com
Durland Golf School at Naples Grande, Naples, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2017
@DurlandGolf

John Elliott, Jr., PGA
Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club, Ocala, Fla. (w); St. Andrews G.C., W. Chicago, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996

Chuck Evans
chuckevansgolf.com
Apache Creek G.C., Apache Junction, Ariz. (w); Tiffany Greens G.C., Kansas City, Mo. (s)
Top 100 since: 2009
@ChuckEvans

Sean Foley
eaglesdream.com
Foley Performance Academy at Eagles Dream, Timacuan G.C., Lake Mary, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013

Eden Foster, PGA
Maidstone Club, East Hampton, N.Y; Golf & Body NYC, New York, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2003

Bryan Gathright, PGA
bryangathrightgolf.com
The Clubs of Cordillera Ranch, Boerne, Texas
Top 100 since: 2001

Gary Gilchrist
ggga.com
Gary Gilchrist Golf Academy, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013
@GGGAgolf

David Glenz, PGA*
davidglenz.com
Sand Ridge G.C., Vero Beach, Fla. (w); Black Oak G.C., Long Valley, N.J. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996

Rick Grayson, PGA
rickgraysongolf.com
Rivercut G.C., Springfield, Mo.
Top 100 since: 1996

Fred Griffin, PGA
Grand Cypress Academy of Golf, Orlando, Fla.
Top 100 since: 1996

Ron Gring, PGA
gringgolf.com
Capital Canyon Club, Prescott, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2003

Lou Guzzi, PGA*
louguzzi.com
Talamore C.C., Ambler, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2011

Mark Hackett, PGA
Old Palm G.C., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2009

Martin Hall, PGA*
martinhallgolf.com
The Club at Ibis, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 1996
@MartinHallGolf

Joe Hallett, PGA
joehallettgolf.com
Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tenn.
Top 100 since: 2011
@Joepgaguy

Joe Hallett is based out of the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.
Angus Murray

Scott Hamilton, PGA
scotthamiltongolf.com
Cartersville C.C., Cartersville, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2015
@ScottyHamCville

Hank Haney, PGA*
hankhaney.com
Hank Haney Golf, McKinney, Texas
Top 100 since: 1996
@HankHaney

Bill Harmon
Bill Harmon Performance Academy at Toscana C.C., Indian Wells, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2002

Claude Harmon III
Butch Harmon–Floridian, Palm City, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2015

Michael Hebron, PGA*
michaehebron.com
Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.(w); Smithtown Landing, Smithtown, N.Y. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996

Sean Hogan
davidleadbetter.com
Leadbetter Golf Academy, Orlando, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2015

Michael Hunt, PGA
jimmclean.com
Jim McLean Academy at Miami Beach G.C., Miami Beach, Fla. (w); Bayonne G.C., Bayonne, N.J. (s)
Top 100 since: 2017

Ed Ibarguen, PGA
golf.duke.edu
Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.
Top 100 since: 2001
@EdIbarguen

Michael Jacobs, PGA
xgolfschool.com
Rock Hill G.C., Manorville, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017
@xgolfschool

Eric Johnson, PGA
ericjohnsongolf.com
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2011
@EricJohnsonGolf

Jerry King, PGA
jerrykinggolf.com
Makena Golf & Beach Club, Makena, Hawaii
Top 100 since: 2009
@JerryKingGolf

Kevin Kirk, PGA
bluegiraffesports.com
The Woodlands C.C., The Woodlands, Texas
Top 100 since: 2013

Mike LaBauve, PGA
labauvegolf.com
Kierland G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Roaring Fork Club, Basalt, Colo. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
@TheLaBauves

Jeff Leishman
jeffleishmangolf.com
Dye Preserve, Jupiter, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2017
@JLeishmanGolf

James Leitz, PGA
leitzgolf.com
Tchefuncta C.C., Covington, La.
Top 100 since: 2013
@LeitzGolf

Jack Lumpkin, PGA*
Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Top 100 since: 1996

Keith Lyford, PGA
lyfordgolf.net
Whitney Oaks G.C., Rocklin, Calif. (w); Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif. (s)
Top 100 since: 1999

Tim Mahoney, PGA
timmahoneygolf.com
Troon North G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz. (w); Cordillera, Vail, Colo. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
@TrackmanTim

Mike Malaska, PGA*
malaskagolf.com
Superstiton Mountain G.C., Superstiton Mountain, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 1996

Brian Manzella, PGA
brianmanzellagolf.com
English Turn Golf & C.C., New Orleans, La.
Top 100 since: 2011
@BrianManzella

Lynn Marriott, PGA/LPGA*
vision54.com
VISION54 at Talking Stick G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 1996
@VISION54

Rick McCord, PGA
themccordgolfacademy.com
The McCord Golf Academy, Kissimmee, Fla, (w); Canterbury G.C., Beechwood, Ohio (s)
Top 100 since: 1996

Cameron McCormick, PGA*
cameronmccormickgolf.com
Trinity Forest G.C., Dallas, Texas
Top 100 since: 2015
@CMcCormickGolf

Mike McGetrick, PGA*
mikemcgetrickgolf.com
Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas
Top 100 since: 1996
@MikeMcGetrick

Susie Meyers, PGA
susiemeyersgolf.com
Ventana Canyon Golf & Racquet Club, Tucson, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2017

Brian Mogg
moggacademy.com
Waldorf Astoria G.C. Orlando, Fla. (w); Chambers Bay G.C., University Place, Wash. (s)
Top 100 since: 2005
@MoggAcademy

Jamie Mulligan, PGA
Virginia C.C. Long Beach, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2015

Scott Munroe, PGA
scottmunroegolf.com
Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (w); Nantucket G.C., Siasconset, Mass. (s)
Top 100 since: 2009

Scott Munroe has been a GOLF Top 100 since 2009.
Angus Murray

Jim Murphy, PGA
jimmurphygolf.com
Sugar Creek C.C., Sugar Land, Texas
Top 100 since: 2003
@MurphGolf

Bernie Najar, PGA
bernienajar.com
Caves Valley G.C., Owings Mills, Md.
Top 100 since: 2015
@BernieNajarGolf

Pia Nilsson, PGA/LPGA
vision54.com
VISION54 at Talking Stick G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Top 100 since: 2001
@VISION54

Rob Noel, PGA
robnoelgolfacademy.com
Rob Noel Golf Academy, Abita Springs, La.
Top 100 since: 2015
@RobNoelGolf

Chris O'Connell
The Plane Truth at Watters Creek, Plano, Texas (w); Friar's Head, Riverhead, N.Y. (s)
Top 100 since: 2013

Dave Pelz
pelzgolf.com
Pelz Golf, Austin, Texas
Top 100 since: 1996
@Dave_Pelz

Mike Perpich, PGA
mikeperpich.com
RiverPines Golf, Johns Creek, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2001

Gale Peterson, PGA/LPGA*
galepeterson.com
Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Top 100 since: 1996

E.J. Pfister, PGA
Oak Tree National, Edmond, Okla.
Top 100 since: 2009
@EJPfisterGolf

Dave Phillips, PGA
mytpi.com
Titleist Performance Institute, Oceanside, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2001
@mytpiDave

Joe Plecker, PGA
joeplecker.com
Elkridge Club, Baltimore, Md.
Top 100 since: 2017
@JoePleckerPGA

Andy Plummer
stackandtilt.com
Monarch C.C., Palm City, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013

Carol Preisinger, LPGA*
carolpreisinger.com
Kiawah Island Club, Kiawah Island, S.C.
Top 100 since: 2005
@CarolPreisinger

Brady Riggs, PGA
bradyriggsgolf.com
Woodley Lakes G.C., Van Nuys, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2007
@BradyRiggs

Tony Ruggiero
dewsweepersgolf.com
C.C. of Mobile, Mobile, Ala.; Sheraton Bay Point Resort, Panama City Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2017
@dewsweepergolf

Don Sargent, Jr., PGA
donsargentgolf.com
Scioto C.C., Columbus, Ohio.
Top 100 since: 2013

Adam Schriber, PGA
adamschribergolf.com
LochenHeath G.C., Williamsburg, Mich.
Top 100 since: 2009

Mike Shannon, PGA
Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2011

Ted Sheftic, PGA
tedsheftic.com
Indian River Club, Vero Beach, Fla. (Feb.); Bridges G.C., Abbottstown, Pa.
Top 100 since: 2003

James Sieckmann, PGA
jsegolfacademy.com
Shadow Ridge C.C., Omaha, Neb.
Top 100 since: 2013
@JamesSieckmann

Laird Small, PGA*
Pebble Beach Golf Academy, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Top 100 since: 1996

Kevin Smeltz
BGGA.com
Bishops Gate Academy, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2013

Rick Smith, PGA
ricksmith.com
Forest Dunes G.C., Roscommon, Mich.; Oakland University, Rochester, Mich.
Top 100 since: 1996
@RickSmithGolf

Todd Sones, PGA
toddsones.com
Buffalo Grove Dome, Buffalo Grove, Ill. (w); White Deer Run G.C., Vernon Hills, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996

Mitchell Spearman, PGA
mitchellspearman.com
Isleworth Golf & C.C., Windermere, Fla. (w); Doral Arrowwood, Rye Brook, N.Y. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996

Kevin Sprecher, PGA
kevinsprecher.com
Sleepy Hollow C.C., Scarborough, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017
@KevinSprecher

Kellie Stenzel, PGA/LPGA
kelliestenzelgolf.com
Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton, Fla.; Palm Beach C.C., Palm Beach, Fla.
Top 100 since: 2009
@KellieStenzel

Tom Stickney
tomstickneygolf.com
Vidanta Golf Academies (six locations in Mexico)
Top 100 since: 2007
@TomStickneyGolf

Dr. Jim Suttie, PGA*
jimsuttie.com
TwinEagles G.C., Naples, Fla. (w); Conway Farms G.C., Lake Forest, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 1996
@DocSuttie

Jason Sutton, PGA
golfgurutv.com
Carmel C.C., Charlotte, N.C.
Top 100 since: 2017
@golfgurutv

Jon Tattersall, PGA
fusionatlanta.com
Fusion ATL, Atlanta, Ga.
Top 100 since: 2007
@JonTattersall11

Jon Tattersall, who is based in Atlanta, Ga., has been a GOLF Top 100 since 2007.
Dilip Vishwanat

E.A. Tischler
newhorizonsgolf.com
San Juan Oaks G.C., Hollister, Calif. (w); Olympia Fields C.C., Olympia Fields, Ill. (s)
Top 100 since: 2015
@EATischler

V.J. Trolio, PGA
troliogolf.com
Old Waverly G.C., West Point, Miss.
Top 100 since: 2015
@VTrolio

Kevin Weeks, PGA
kevinweeksgolf.com
Cog Hill Golf & C.C., Lemont, Ill.
Top 100 since: 2013

Gary Weir, PGA
garyweirgolf.com
Westchester C.C., Rye, N.Y.
Top 100 since: 2017

Dr. David Wright, PGA
wrightbalance.com
Arroyo Trabuco G.C., Mission Viejo, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2005

Josh Zander, PGA
zandergolf.com
Stanford G.C., Stanford, Calif.
Top 100 since: 2013
@ZanderGolf

EMERITUS

Craig Harmon, PGA*
Delray Beach, Fla.

Peter Kostis, PGA
Scottsdale, Ariz.

Bill Moretti, PGA
Austin, Texas

Dana Rader, LPGA*
Charlotte, N.C.

Craig Shankland, PGA*
Daytona Beach, Fla.

Randy Smith, PGA*
Dallas, Texas

T.J. Tomasi, PGA
Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HALL OF FAME

Mike Adams, PGA*
Gladstone, N.J.

Chuck Cook, PGA*
Austin, Texas

Jim Hardy, PGA*
Houston, Texas

Butch Harmon
Henderson, Nev.

David Leadbetter
Orlando, Fla.

Jim McLean, PGA*
Miami, Fla.

Eddie Merrins
Los Angeles, Calif.

Bob Toski
Coconut Creek, Fla.

Gary Wiren, PGA*
West Palm Beach, Fla.

