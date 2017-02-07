Do you have a hard time hitting your longer irons straight? Most recreational golfers swing so hard with their 3-, 4- and 5-irons that they lose their balance and lose shots left and right. If long-iron accuracy isn't your strong suit, take this cue from former U.S. Ryder Cupper and six-time PGA Tour champion Hunter Mahan. Using your normal backswing and downswing, step off the throttle after impact and ease your way into the finish. Let your hands, arms and body go "soft," so that by the time your hands reach shoulder-height at the finish, your swing energy has dissipated. Finishing soft lets all that swing energy you had at impact leave your body, helping you maintain better balance and control—and knock down more flagsticks.

