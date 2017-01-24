Menu Close
video

Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters

This simple breathing technique takes the fear out of driving.
video

Make Speed Your Putting Goal

video

How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game

Chip Away Your Three-Putts

You Da Aquaman! How to Hit It Pure from Soggy Turf

by Jason Carbone

How an 8-second Shot Clock Can Help Your Game

by Mike Bender

Want to Hit High Bombs Off the Tee? Try These 4 Easy Steps

by Bernie Najar

A Bend for Big Drives: Add 10 Yards with This Stretch

by Blair O'Neal

Go SPLAT! On the Tee Box

by GOLF WIRE

How to Hit Tape Measure Tee Shots

by Liam Mucklow

How to Flush Your Fairway Woods

by GOLF WIRE

Fix Your Release, Hit Your Irons a Full Club Longer

How to Drain Every Short Putt

by GOLF WIRE

How to Eat Smart: Unsolicited Advice Is Unsavory for Your Game

by Edited by David DeNunzio

How to Hinge the Club Correctly for Crisp Contact

by Jon Tattersall

Hit Ropes Off The Tee

by E.A. Tischler

Three Causes of the Dreaded Slice and Fixes for Each

by Debbie Doniger

Rules Guy: What Happens If Your Ball Crosses a Road and Lands In Play?

by Rules Guy

How to Use Spieth's Putting Method to Shave Shots

by Eric Johnson

Take 20 Years Off Your Swing with a Brand New Stance

by Kevin Smeltz

How to Putt Properly on Windy Days

by Dave Pelz

Forget the boardroom. The Donald will dominate you tee to green with a game that's better than you think

How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind

by GOLF WIRE

Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer

by GOLF WIRE

Golf Rules: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?

by Rules Guy

How to Get Up and Down Like a Masters Champ

by GOLF WIRE

4 Green-Reading Tips from Patrick Reed

by Kevin Kirk

How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole

by Jerry King

Paul Casey's Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper, Straighter

by Brady Riggs

How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course

by Seth Kelly

New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once

by Kevin Weeks

New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw

​Fix of the Week: Easy Way to Add Power to Your Drives

by Tom Stickney

New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot

by GOLF WIRE

Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives

by Blair O'Neal

New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons

by GOLF WIRE

New Year, New Game: Putting Like Clockwork

New Year, New Game: Groove Your Downswing for Longer Drives

by GOLF WIRE

This Umbrella Drill Will Fix Your Frustrating Sand Game

by GOLF WIRE

Pose a Strike: Set Up a Perfect Angle of Attack

How to Vary Pitch Height to Get Close Around the Green

by GOLF WIRE

3 Quick Swing Cures for Whatever Ails Your Game

by GOLF WIRE

Roll It on Line and Make Birdies With This Simple Drill

by James Sieckmann

Arnold Palmer: Forever the Best Grip in the Game

by Johnny Miller

Get Up and Down More Often By Simplifying Your Technique

by GOLF WIRE

7 Tips to Become a Putting Machine

by David DeNunzio

The Swing of a King: A Top 100 Teacher Shares the Traits That Made Arnold Palmer Great

by Brad Brewer
video

Blair O'Neal: Core Strength Bends for Big Drives

Fix of the Week: A Drill to Nix Pulled Drives

by Joe Hallett

Dear Rules Guy: Can You Use a Club as an Alignment Aid?

by GOLF WIRE

How a Hanger Can Turn Your Flubbed Shots Into Tap-Ins

by Dana Rader

Steal Dustin Johnson's Power Move and Add 10 Yards Off The Tee

by David DeNunzio

Private Lessons: Pop It On with Your Putter

