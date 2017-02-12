WATCH: Web.com tour pro holes out for eagle to force playoff, wins

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) Ethan Tracy won the Club Colombia Championship on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, holing out from 101 yards for eagle on the 18th to get into a playoff and beating Roberto Diaz with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par 5 on the second extra hole.

''I was just grateful to be in the playoff,'' Tracy said. ''Somehow, I made a great shot, and I was fortunate that it went in. I capitalized on a good shot in the playoff with a great putt. Overall, the 18th was pretty good to me.''

Tracy also birdied the par-4 17th in a closing 6-under 65 at Bogota Country Club. Diaz, from Mexico, birdied the 16th and 18th for a 64. They finished at 13-under 271.

The winner laid up with a 7-ion to set up the tying wedge.

''I was trying to make it,'' Tracy said. ''I knew 13 was the number. I was going to get it all the way back to that pin and, if it went over, so be it. I had to give it a chance.''

Making his fourth career start on the tour, the 27-year-old former Arkansas player earned $126,000 after missing the cuts in the tour's opening two events in the Bahamas.

Brandon Harkins (70) and Alex Kang (66) tied for third at 12 under, and Andrew Putnam (68) was another stroke back.