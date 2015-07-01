Team USA Will Win Presidents Cup, Top 100 Teachers Say

Every time the Presidents Cup rolls around, we are reminded that instead of holding as much prominence as its sister the Ryder Cup, it is instead simply an international exhibition.

That stigma stems mainly from the lack of a rivalry as the American squad has won eight times, losing and tying once each. The competition has just not been as fierce as the Ryder Cup. Will this year’s event be any different? GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers believe it will be much of the same.

89 percent of the teachers polled said that Team USA will win the event for the sixth straight time.

On a micro level, the teachers were asked who they believe was most likely to finish the presidents cup undefeated. To no surprise, they chose the top two players in the world, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day.

Forty-seven percent of teachers chose Spieth as their undefeated choice while 25 percent voted for Day. Rickie Fowler (11 percent), Dustin Johnson (11 percent) and Hideki Matsuyama (4 percent) also received votes.

Looking beyond the Presidents Cup and toward next season, the Top 100 Teachers analyzed this season’s rookies. Who did they like most? Justin Thomas. Though Daniel Berger earned the Rookie of the Year award, Thomas grabbed 47 percent of the vote from the teachers polled as they believe he will have the best career of the finalists.

Berger earned 30 percent of the votes while Tony Finau (17 percent) and Nick Taylor (6 percent) rounded out the group.