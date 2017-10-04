Thought-free chips: Ditch your wedge for your trusty putter from off the green

In the latest installment of our "Boost Your Bag" series, Liam Mucklow demonstrates how to hit a chip shot with a hybrid club.

Learn how to chip with your putter! It’s almost like cheating.

1. GET SMART

You often flub chips from greenside rough when you use your wedges. Make a club switch. Your putter is built with just enough loft (about four degrees) to launch the ball from the cabbage using a simple putting stroke. You can't miss.

2. LEAN IN

Set up for a regular putt, with the ball just forward of center. Next, lean your body to the left, so that at least 60 percent of your weight moves over to your front foot. You should feel your nose slide ahead of the ball and the shaft lean slightly toward the target.

Chip with your putter! It’s almost like cheating. Angus Murray

3. KEEP IT SIMPLE

Swing the putter a little farther back than what you'd use for a putt of the same length. Keep your lower body quiet and your nose ahead of the ball (it's okay to let your left shoulder "dip"). Swing smoothly, and refrain from hinging your wrists.

4. KEEP IT STEEP

Allow the putter to fall steeply down to the back of the ball. It'll feel like you're sticking the club into the ground (you might even take a divot). Your goal is to "pop" the ball up and onto the green. The secret: Let the turf stop your stroke at impact. On this "putt," no follow-through is required!