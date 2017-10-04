Squeeze 10-15 more yards out of your tee shots using an ordinary car-wash sponge

Justin Thomas is one of the more physically diminutive players on the tour, but he generates a lot of power in that small frame. Here he explains the work that goes into those mammoth drives.

For the straight hitter: You keep the ball in play, but a lack of distance puts pressure on your game.

PUT THE SQUEEZE ON YOUR DRIVES

Looking to squeeze an extra 10 to 15 yards out of your tee shots? Here's how to do it—literally—using an ordinary car-wash sponge. Take the sponge and wedge it under your right arm between your chest and bicep. Now imagine that the sponge is full of water, and assume your normal address position. As you swing back to the top, apply as little tension to the sponge as possible, so that no water spills onto your shirt. Continue to apply light pressure on the downswing until just prior to impact, and then squeeze the sponge hard so that the imaginary water spills to the ground.

The purpose of this drill is twofold: 1) To show you how to maintain the connection between your arms and body through impact; and 2) to create clubhead lag in the transition from backswing to downswing. The ability to go from wide to narrow during the transition and maintain the angle between your lead arm and the shaft well into the downswing is the key to generating extra whip and energy through impact—and hitting longer drives.