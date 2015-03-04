You can be the new owner of Gary Player's South African ranch where he's bred racehorses for decades, as long as you are willing to spend some big bucks.

Player has put his 3,540-acre ranch in Karoo, South Africa, on the market for $3.7 million.

PHOTOS: Inside Gary Player's $3.7 Million Ranch

The nine-time major champion has bred more than 2,000 horses on the site since acquiring it in 1974. Inside it has a wine cellar, private study and full gym, and outside it's got a pool, tennis courts and a private chapel. And we haven't even gotten to the golf course. There's a nine-holer on the property, designed, of course, by Player.

"We'd like to downsize because this is quite a big farm," Player told the Chicago Tribune. "I don't think I'll retire until I'm 90 at least. But we've started to prepare."