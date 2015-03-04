What costs more than a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links? How about the view of the iconic course that comes with this 12,847-square-foot mansion on Pescadero Point?

It costs a pretty penny -- just shy of $50 million -- but it's OK to dream, right?

Check out this amazing home and the stunning view that comes with it. According to the listing, it's one of only 31 water-front properties in Pebble Beach, and every room has a view of Pebble Beach Golf Links, Carmel Bay, Carmel Valley and Point Lobos. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is listed for $49,888,000 million.

So what exactly does a $50 million view of Pebble Beach cost? Check out a couple of the pictures below and see more with the listing here.

Photo: Zillow.com

Photo: Zillow.com