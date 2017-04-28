Fix Finder

Fix Finder App: New tips to help you escape trouble

2 hours ago
1:02 | Instruction
Escape Shots: A tree is in the way of my stance

Golf's greatest game-improvement app keeps getting better. Now it can help you escape from the trickiest spots on the course.

Stuck behind a tree? Buried in a bunker? Need to play it off a cart path? Fix Finder, which is powered by GOLF's Top 100 Teachers in America, has a new section, "Escape Shots," with a library of tips to help get you back in play and save shots on your scorecard.

Best of all? The app remains free to download. The full catalogue of more than 150 videos can be accessed with just a few simple taps on your phone. A few samples of fresh escape-shot tips are below.

If you play golf, eventually you’re going to hit one into trouble. Let us help get you out of it.

DOWNLOAD THE FIX FINDER APP: iPhone | Android

1:02 | Instruction
Escape Shots: A tree is in the way of my stance

0:56 | Instruction
Escape Shots: My ball is pinched against the bunker's face

 

1:06 | Instruction
Escape Shots: I short-sided my approach

 

 

