Watch: Woman Gets Hole-in-One During First Golf Lesson

Emma Brown was giving a friend a golf lesson, and apparently Ms. Brown is a pretty good coach. It's easy to back that up, since the student in this case recorded an ace during her very first lesson -- and it was caught on video.

"For those that didnt see it...First golf lessons for these ladies and one gets a HOLE IN ONE," Brown tweeted a few days ago.

Check out the shot below, and watch the woman sprint to the green to double check that her ball had gone in the hole (and excuse her language; she is excited). It wasn't a very long par 3, but who are we to discredit the feat? Congrats!