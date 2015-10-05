WATCH: Tiger Woods' Club-Twirl Game Is Rusty

Okay, okay. The jig is up. We all just need to come clean and admit it: We really missed seeing Tiger's club twirl.

Like, we really missed it.

In case you've been under a rock, Woods is making his return to the course for the first time since August 2015. That seems like as good a reason as any to celebrate.

While Tiger's game looks good in the early-going, his club twirl game is in need of some serious work.

Here is one of his first twirls of the day. Not his best stuff.

When you know you flushed it ... pic.twitter.com/wWSshdONMK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2016

This club twirl, which occured a few holes later, did not go as well.

When your club twirl game is super rusty pic.twitter.com/0E6eTIqrtx — SkratchTV (@skratchTV) December 1, 2016

