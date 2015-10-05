Extra Spin
WATCH: Tiger Woods' Club-Twirl Game Is Rusty
Okay, okay. The jig is up. We all just need to come clean and admit it: We really missed seeing Tiger's club twirl.
Like, we really missed it.
In case you've been under a rock, Woods is making his return to the course for the first time since August 2015. That seems like as good a reason as any to celebrate.
While Tiger's game looks good in the early-going, his club twirl game is in need of some serious work.
Here is one of his first twirls of the day. Not his best stuff.
This club twirl, which occured a few holes later, did not go as well.
You can follow Tiger's entire first round in our live blog here.
