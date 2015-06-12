Watch: SNL Skit Mocks John Daly, Rob Gronkowski, Conor McGregor

John Daly starred in his own ESPN 30 for 30 last month, but he had someone else play his part during a skit on last night's Saturday Night Live.

SNL cast member Kenan Thompson played Charles Barkley as the host of Where'd Your Money Go? The show's contestants were John Cena as New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Alex Moffat as UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Bobby Moynihan as Daly.

Daly, in his Hit It Hard 30 for 30, estimated gambling losses of $95-98 million. The two-time major winner is still a fan favorite and recently joined the PGA Tour of Champions.

Daly is introduced as "a golfer who has lost $90 million over the past 15 years; he's currently ranked 991st in the world, it's John Daly."

We won't give any of it away. You can watch the entire clip below.