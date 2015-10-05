Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver

Rickie Fowler is only 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds, but he can still pound a driver -- no matter how ancient it is.

One of Fowler's teachers, Claude Harmon III, tweeted a picture of the 28-year-old hitting a persimmon driver during a practice session, and of course it still looked pure. And, despite the lack of technology, Fowler still hit the ball 292.1 yards, according to their trackman. (He also carried it 274 yards thanks to 114.5 mph swing speed.)

For context, Fowler ranked 23rd on Tour in driving distance last year, averaging 301.6 yards off the tee.

You can check out the video below.