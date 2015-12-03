Menu Close
Watch: New Zealand Earthquake Sends Golf Equipment Flying

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rips through a golf shop in Wellington, New Zealand.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Nov. 15, 2016
The island nation of New Zealand was hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake Monday, and has continued to suffer through at least a dozen aftershocks since.

The quake was captured on CCTV by a golf shop in Wellington, demonstrating just how powerful the event was. In the video below, dozens of bags shake before being thrown to the ground as the quake rips through the store.

Luckily, no one was hurt. And if you're in the market for a pull cart, you might want to take a look at the one on the far right of the video; it barely budges, and must feature some pretty heavy-duty brakes.

 

