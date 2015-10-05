How do mongooses get from one side of the green to the other? They certainly don't wait for pro golfers to finish putting.

Check out the video below via the Golf Channel's Instagram that shows a pack running across the green at the European tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday in Sun City, South Africa. They briefly stop to check out a golf ball, and if they happened to touch it we will have to bring out the rule book for that one. Oh well, Louis Oosthuizen, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Alex Noren didn't seem to mind.

MORE: Alligator Battles Python on Florida Course