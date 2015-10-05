Watch: Hydraulic Press Destroys Golf Stuff in Mesmerizing Video

You've seen it before: Hydraulic Press v. Golf Ball, Hydraulic Press v. Driver Head. Destructive? Maybe. But entertaining to watch? Definitely.

This latest edition of hydraulic press versus golf stuff features all of that and more, including the destruction of a vintage Persimmon driver.

Reluctant though we are to celebrate the destruction of golf memorabilia -- we're champions of the game, after all -- but something about putting our favorite gear up against a pressure much greater than the weight of high expectations is exciting in our books.

Don't believe us? Take a look at the mesmerizing video below.