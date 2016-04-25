Watch: Man's Shot from Frozen Hazard Goes Terribly Wrong

You will be hard pressed to find a more dedicated golfer than the one in the below video.

For starters, he's braving the cold weather to tee it up, something most golfers would balk at. Secondly, he refuses to take a drop from a frozen hazard and decides to play the ball as it lies. True dedication.

Unfortunately, that dedication didn't pay off.

As the man attempts to play his shot from the frozen hazard, his back foot slips on the ice and causes him to hit a good six inches behind the ball and crack the ice. He then falls on the already cracked ice and is fully submerged in the freezing-cold water.

You'd think that would be the worst of his problems, but that's not the case. The man's ball fails to exit the hazard and therefore he will be forced to both count the swing and miss and take a drop from the hazard. Talk about adding insult to injury. We are hoping the poor guy is OK.