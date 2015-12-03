Extra Spin
Watch Laura Davies Casually Throw Putter Into Water After Round
Tour pros: they get mad just like us!
Laura Davies was playing an event on the Ladies European Tour and didn't have the best round. She closed her Friday with two bogeys and a double-bogey on the 18th hole. After tapping in on the final green, she casually tossed the putter into a nearby lake.
She missed the cut and will be flying home with one less club in the bag. Check out the full video below.
