Most people know by now that Jordan Spieth is not the only male athlete in the Spieth household. His younger brother, Steven, is a senior on the Brown's men's basketball team (and its leading scorer at 14.8 points per game).

ESPN recently sat down with the Spieth brothers to talk about their similarities, differences and if having a two-time major-winner as a brother causes Jordan to get heckled more often.

"In any gym that's half packed, I hear a bunch of 'Fores!' as I'm shooting," Steven said.

"That's awesome," Jordan said.

You can check out the entire interview below.