Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Watch: Danny Lee Imitates Phil's 2004 Masters 'Leap' after Eagle
by Extra Spin Wire Service
iPhone Android
Click to read more
PGA Tour Pro Strips to Underwear for Shot From Water
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Watch: 'Awkward Reporter' Takes on the European Tour
by Sean Steinemann
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Rocking New Jacket With 2004 Masters Silhouette
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
The Ultimate Golf Survey: 18 of the Toughest Questions in Golf
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Barack Obama's 11 Most Memorable Golf Moments in Office, Ranked
by Josh Berhow
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Extra Spin

Watch: Steven Spieth on Getting Heckled for Being Jordan's Brother

Photo: ESPN screenshot

Jordan Spieth may have a green jacket, but can he beat his brother is basketball?

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Thu Jan. 19, 2017
Install App

Most people know by now that Jordan Spieth is not the only male athlete in the Spieth household. His younger brother, Steven, is a senior on the Brown's men's basketball team (and its leading scorer at 14.8 points per game).

ESPN recently sat down with the Spieth brothers to talk about their similarities, differences and if having a two-time major-winner as a brother causes Jordan to get heckled more often.

"In any gym that's half packed, I hear a bunch of 'Fores!' as I'm shooting," Steven said.

"That's awesome," Jordan said.

You can check out the entire interview below.

 

 

More From the Web