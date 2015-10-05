Watch: John Daly Breaks Into Song on Tee Box at Pro-Am

John Daly is always entertaining, whether he's playing in a tournament round of golf or, as was the case Monday, a pro-am.

Check out the below video of Daly belting out the lyrics of his song "Hit it Hard" before he tees off during Ken Duke's event supporting Folds of Honor on Monday. Someone in a cart started strumming the guitar, and Daly couldn't resist. After the song, he put his cigarette back in his mouth and bombed a drive down the fairway. Daly also sang "Hit it Hard" later that night on stage, which is below.

"I Hit it Hard Man" thx @DukePGA for a great day for the @FoldsofHonor Pro-Am my style! Rockin' & Golf #hitithard pic.twitter.com/IKjmy1JuDY — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 5, 2016