Watch: Henrik Stenson Takes Claret Jug Jet Skiing

The Champion Golfer of the Year is best known for celebrating his win in unique ways, most notably by drinking various beverages from the Claret Jug. But this year's champion, Henrik Stenson, took it to a whole other level.

Filling the trophy with liquid wasn't enough for the Swede, who topped Phil Mickelson in a stunning performance at Royal Troon. Stenson, who resides on Lake Nona in Florida, got the thing soaking wet, taking the coveted cup out for a spin on his jet ski.

CNN captured the joy ride during a taping of its Living Golf show.

Fans need not worry -- both jug and golfer returned to land safely, the age-old prize safely strapped in and sporting its own mini life jacket.